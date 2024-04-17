iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 5.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.08. 76,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

