Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 895 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $282.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average is $281.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.92 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.