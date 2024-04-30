ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Raised to $15.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE ACR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.99. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 84.01 and a quick ratio of 84.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

