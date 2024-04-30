Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Credit Saison stock remained flat at C$15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.44. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.80.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

