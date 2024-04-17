Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,337. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
