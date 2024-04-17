Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 2,185 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,181,770. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

