StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in March

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 291,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of GASS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 36.19%.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

