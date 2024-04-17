SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

