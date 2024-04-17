Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

HYD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 641,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

