Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTC VTSCY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Commercial Banks Could Be Back in Play, Led by Bank of America
Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.