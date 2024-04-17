Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTC VTSCY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.