Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

