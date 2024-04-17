West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.



