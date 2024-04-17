West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $334.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

