Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BBGI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.