Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.0 %
BBGI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
