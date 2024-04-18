Braze (BRZE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – Braze was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BRZE opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.
In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $100,248.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,048.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
