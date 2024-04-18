Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 6,946.25

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,444 ($80.22).
A number of analysts have issued reports on SXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($105.81) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($55.21) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.06) to GBX 3,520 ($43.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Spectris Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 5,642.86%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($39.85), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($76,070.07). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
