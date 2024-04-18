Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $445.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

