Cormark Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.