Cormark Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$0.60

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

CJR.B opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.75. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

