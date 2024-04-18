Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. 330,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,275. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.