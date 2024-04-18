Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 39,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $25,387.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,728.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $25,387.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,728.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,661 shares of company stock valued at $13,213,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

