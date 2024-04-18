Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 16.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.56. 4,203,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,616,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 47.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

