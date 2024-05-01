One Day In July LLC Acquires 1,764 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,004,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.08. 21,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $231.02 and a twelve month high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

