NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NTST shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.8 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 39,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.21%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.