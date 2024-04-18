Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 109,711 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,711 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Xylem worth $113,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,961. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

