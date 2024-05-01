Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By William Blair

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the information services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

