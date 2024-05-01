CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

