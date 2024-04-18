Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,082.56 in Stock

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 2,434 shares of Gyrodyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GYRO remained flat at $7.83 on Thursday. Gyrodyne, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

