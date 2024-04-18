Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 233.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

