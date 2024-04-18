Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PLBY Group worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 3,623,293 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 705,709 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $952,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PLBY Group stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About PLBY Group

(Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

