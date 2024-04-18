SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Purchased by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS HYBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,308 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

