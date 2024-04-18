Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,217. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

