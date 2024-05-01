Owlet (OWLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.
Owlet Trading Down 2.7 %
Owlet stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Owlet has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
