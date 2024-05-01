Owlet (OWLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Owlet Trading Down 2.7 %

Owlet stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,455. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Owlet has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Owlet

About Owlet

In related news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 7,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $36,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $440,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

