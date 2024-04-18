Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after purchasing an additional 836,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,925,000 after purchasing an additional 793,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.24. 349,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,276. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.