Tufton Capital Management Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,823. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

