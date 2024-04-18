Tufton Capital Management Sells 980 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.94. 1,786,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,921. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

