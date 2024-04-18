ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.90. ZKH Group shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 5,324 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

