322,658 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.94. 5,482,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,020. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

