3,728 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 457,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.