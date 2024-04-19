Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.25. 471,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,279. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

