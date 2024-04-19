AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MCK opened at $518.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
