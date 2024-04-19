Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.54 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
