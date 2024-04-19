Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.54 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

Recommended Stories

