Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,748 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.59. 4,238,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

