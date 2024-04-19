Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $70.92

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.92, but opened at $69.08. Astera Labs shares last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 213,297 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.
View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Trading Down 9.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.