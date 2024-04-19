Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 231673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

