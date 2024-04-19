JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.88

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).
JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £223,344.00, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.40.
JPEL Private Equity Company Profile
JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.
