Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 26130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

