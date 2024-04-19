Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 4,722,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,006,748. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

