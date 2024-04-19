Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

