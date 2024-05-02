Littelfuse’s (LFUS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.59. 18,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Littelfuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

