VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,450,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.18.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.