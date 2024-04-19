VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,450,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.18.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.